Shots fired at delivery driver’s car in west Charlotte, multiple people detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots were fired at a delivery driver’s car in west Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Millbridge Drive around 10 p.m.
Police say a woman, working as a delivery driver, called 911 to report that shots were fired at her car while she was stopped on the road. The woman wasn’t hurt in the incident.
Officers arrived and saw the suspect go into a home on Ranch Road. The suspect refused to leave the home, so additional officers were called to the scene
Around 11:40 p.m., police were able to detain one of the people in the home. Over the next 30-40 minutes the remaining people inside the house were also detained without incident.
No one was injured during this incident, and police say the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.