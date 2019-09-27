Sex assault investigation underway in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sexual assault was reported in northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, sparking an investigation.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 2:50 a.m. at a home on W. Sugar Creek Road near Reagan Drive.
A woman said an unknown man took her home and that the two went inside after arriving. That’s when the victim says the man forced himself on her, took her phone and fled.
The alleged attacker is described as a bald, black heavyset man with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
