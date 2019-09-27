September 27th: Ivy and Aubree Riddle. Two kids in family of 6 facing uphill medical battles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - September 27th: The Riddle family has six kids. Their lives are far from calm.
But the fact that one daughter has already beaten cancer and another was diagnosed with Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome, a condition characterized by muscle weakness, makes their lives indescribably crazy.
This crew lives in Rock Hill. Almost six years ago, Ivy Riddle – the 3rd oldest child of the six – was diagnosed with sacrococcygeal teratoma, a type of tumor located at the base of the coccyx tailbone. Three rounds of three types of chemo later, it was gone.
She was doing well for almost five years (our last update on Ivy even quoted doctors as saying she was “100% clear of any reoccurrence”) but mom Nicole recently reached out to let us know Ivy has some odd issues popping up.
“We were very concerned about Ivy, as was her oncologist," Nicole said. "She has had frequent headaches, lots of leg pains, stomachaches, and fatigue. Just hasn’t been herself. We ordered bloodwork and were thankfully able to rule out secondary leukemia. HUGE sigh of relief there. She has been referred to a neurologist and are waiting to hear what might be next.”
Otherwise though, Ivy has started the first grade. Picture below. Nicole says she remains “happy, loving, and slightly wild.”
So, that’s one daughter.
Aubree, the 2nd youngest, has now seen a rheumatologist, an endocrinologist, a geneticist, her regular neurologist, a cardiologist, and has therapies three times a week. She’ll be three years old in November.
Reading that almost makes me shake. I have no idea how Nicole can handle everything.
Yet, she does.
She says it’s a lot of driving back and forth, but they have ruled out a myriad of illnesses for Aubree as well as anything to do with her bones or liver.
“She really had us worried when one item on her bloodwork came back four times higher than normal,” Nicole said. “Now it’s too low, but okay. She will likely have an MRI in February to help us get answers. We should also get genetic results back then. So until we’re told differently, we’re told to still say Aubree is living with Congenital Myasthenia Syndrome.”
Like her older sister, Aubree is happy, extremely polite, and a little goofy, which her mom says keeps their family laughing.
As this picture indicates, lots of laughter all the time.
“These are our daughters,” she said. “People don’t realize how many children are affected by cancer and other illnesses. We love having you write about them not for us… but for society. For everyone else. To help educate about what’s really going."
#MollysKids
**NOTE**: These 30 September #MollysKids stories highlight REAL kids in our community who battle. The stories are meant to be shared and educate about pediatric cancer, as they have every September since 2013. This year, I also encourage you to comment below with a message. Not to me. Please don’t write me. Write the family. Write Nicole. Or, Aubree and Ivy. Consider it a handwritten card, only easier. The families will read your words. For many of them, you’ll represent hope. Cancer can feel like an island – let them know you are present. The Good, the Bad and the Always Real. Right? Every post. Every day. Thank you.
