Rabies on the rise in Gaston County, 11th case reported

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s time to double check and make sure your pets are up to date on their rabies shot. In Gaston County, there’s been 11 reported cases of the virus this year.
That’s almost triple the reported cases last year. In 2018, there were only four reported cases.
The lack of rain is to blame, according to officials in Gaston County.
They say we’ve had a really dry season, so wild animals carrying the virus are migrating closer to our homes in search of water.
Captain Reid Rollins of Gaston County Police said, “If you see something, say something. Don’t go out and try to deal with it yourself.”
Traps are set up throughout Gaston County because a rabid Australian Cattle dog is loose.
Gaston County Police are the ones overseeing each reported case of rabies.
It’s a virus that’s 100 percent preventable if you do your part, according to Captain Reid Rollins.
“Getting out and making sure your animals are seen by the vet and getting vaccinated," said Rollins.
If you don’t and your furry friend gets infected, there’s a chance that animal control will have to put your dog down - a situation Captain Rollins says he would hate to see happen.
“Those are usually very difficult cases for us and also for the families because these are domesticated animals. These are animals that are in the home and around family, they’re around children.”
Out of the 11 reported cases, one man who lives near the woods in Dallas was bit in the back of the leg by a rabid fox while doing yard work.
Officials say that man is ok.
The other 10 cases all involved dogs that got into fights with rabid raccoons, skunks or foxes.
“If you look at an animal and its acting different, that’s typical going to show you that somethings wrong with that animal. It may not be necessarily mean its rabies. It may be distemper, it may be rabies, it may be that it has a cold," the captain said.
Gaston County Police also say if you find yourself facing an animal that might have rabies do not go up to it. Try and put something in between you and the animal, then call police.
