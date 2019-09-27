Plan for a late-July-type weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Thursday’s record-shattering high temperature of 95°, a weak frontal system moving into the WBTV viewing area today should through a few more clouds our way, perhaps preventing up from getting much hotter than 92°.
Still, that’s more than a dozen degrees above the late-September average and within striking range of the record of 93° sett all the way back in 1900.
With the front close by, a few thundershowers may pop up this afternoon, but rain chances are only about 20%, and most of those will be confined to the mountains and neighborhoods along and S/E of I-85.
There may be a few more storms around on Saturday, but few, if any, cooling sowers are expected Sunday. The bigger story this weekend will be the heat. Both days will feature highs in the low to mid 90s, very near record levels and the heat index will make it feel even worse.
In the tropics, while it’s active right now, the only real concern for the Southeast U.S. is Tropical Storm Karen. Karen is drifting south of Bermuda but is forecast to essentially stall and loop back to a position east of the Bahamas over early next week, so we’ll need to monitor Karen. Lorenzo is a monster, major hurricane, but it’s well out in the central Atlantic Ocean, well away from any land.
Keep cool and have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
