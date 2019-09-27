Military funeral held for Dillon soldier killed almost 70 years ago in Korean War

Military funeral held for Dillon soldier killed almost 70 years ago in Korean War
By WMBF News Staff | September 26, 2019 at 2:13 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:46 PM

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly 70 years after his death in the Korean War, a Dillon soldier was finally laid to rest in the Pee Dee.

A memorial service with full military honors was held Thursday morning for Army Cpl. Harold “Buck” Pearce at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery near Latta.

Services were held Thursday for a Dillon soldier who died almost 70 years ago in the Korean War.
Services were held Thursday for a Dillon soldier who died almost 70 years ago in the Korean War. (Source: WMBF News)

On July 10, 1950, Pearce was killed when his unit was withdrawing from the city of Taejon, South Korea. His remains were not recovered right away due to the quick withdrawal, and when they finally were, they went unidentified for decades.

In August 2018, the remains were sent to a lab for identification. According to the funeral program, Pearce’s family received a phone call on July 29 telling them that his remains had been identified.

A Dillon man killed during the Korean War has been identified.
A Dillon man killed during the Korean War has been identified. (Source: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency/Pixabay)

Pearce grew up on a farm near Little Rock and graduated from Dillon High School. He enlisted in the Army in March 1945 and was discharged during the troop reductions at the end of World War II, according to family.

After a few years, including one of “playing around at Clemson College,” Pearce re-enlisted.

He is survived by two sisters and a brother.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.