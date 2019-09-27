Hot and muggy weekend ahead as we continue into fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions, with isolated rain showers and storms are the big weather stories as we continue into the weekend and head into next week.
A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening, with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees. Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies skies, with high temperatures around 92 degrees. Sunday will feature high temperatures around 93 degrees. The muggy factor will be more of an issue for the weekend, as more moisture returns, giving us the chance for daily, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours.
A cold front will move into the region early Monday, which will only lower our high temperatures to the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures return to the lower 90s for next Wednesday and Thursday. Extended weather models do show the chance for cooler temperatures returning by next Friday, with high temperatures around 80 degrees, and possible 70s for highs into next weekend, our first weekend of October.
The Drought Monitor shows the entire WBTV viewing area under “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought”. It’s been 14 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 35 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). With only isolated rain chances, the drought issues look to persist into next week. Some weather models do hint more widespread rain chances for Monday, October 7th into Tuesday, October 8th.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are monitoring Tropical Depression Karen which is expected to weaken into a through the weekend. In the Central Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a major hurricane, yet will pose no threat to the United States.
Have a wonderful weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.