Girl Scout creates trading cards for Madison police officers
Girl Scout Abbey Williams created trading cars for Madison police officers. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 26, 2019 at 11:39 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 10:05 AM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Collect them all! And we’re not talking about baseball cards.

Madison police officers now have their own trading cards thanks to the efforts of a local Girl Scout troop.

Abbey Williams came up with the idea after seeing her little brother idolize officers.

She hopes it will bring a little joy to the community and its officers.

“They don’t really meet nice people on a day-to-day basis probably. So just to meet people that are really interested and want to get their card. I think it would be a positive thing to happen during their day,” Abbey said.

Sixteen officers have their own cards. But if you’re lucky, you could find a rare K-9 unit card when they’re on patrol.

