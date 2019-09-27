Fort Mill man arrested for indecent exposure is suspect in York Co. cases, has prior arrest history

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a Fort Mill man arrested for exposing himself to a woman at an apartment complex could also be connected to other indecent exposure cases in York County this week.
In addition, this isn’t the first time 23-year-old Brandon Mayer has been charged with crimes that are sexual in nature.
Major Bryan Zachary with Fort Mill Police says Mayer was arrested Thursday afternoon after a four-day investigation that tied Mayer to a case of indecent exposure at the Kingsley Apartments, just of I-77 and Hwy 160 Monday night.
“He was taken into custody at his workplace in Chester County based on information that was gathered during the investigation,” said Major Zachary.
Major Bryan Zachary said the call for the case came September 23 around 7 p.m.
“The victim in the case had been in the parking lot area of that [Kingsley Apartments], and she was asked by a gentleman who stopped in the vehicle if she could assist him. As she approached his vehicle, she noticed he was exposing himself to her, at which time she immediately turned and left the area,” said Zachary.
Major Zachary said it was a license plate number and other clues that led them to Mayer.
Court records show this isn’t the first time Mayer has been arrested by Fort Mill police. Back in December 2013, WBTV reported Mayer was arrested as teen at Fort Mill High School on charges that included sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said a then 17-year-old Mayer showed nude pictures and a sex-tape he made involving another teen to fellow classmates.
Court records also show more than two years after that arrest, Mayer agreed to plea deal and was ultimately charged with breach of peace aggravated in nature. He was sentenced to up to five years suspended with three years of probation under the Youthful Offender Act. Officials at the York County courthouse say there’s no record of Mayer ever breaking probation or serving time.
Fort Mill Police didn’t want to comment on his previous arrest, but say they were sure in this most recent case they had found their suspect.
“It was just a matter of establishing the facts and making sure that we had all the probable cause necessary to go forward with a request for a warrant,” said Maj. Zachary.
The York County Sheriff’s office says Mayer is a suspect in two indecent exposure cases they are investigating from the same night as the Fort Mill case.
The suspect description in the incident reports and means of which the suspect approached the two separate victims also match the Fort Mill case.
A judge set bond for Mayer at $20,000 on one count of indecent exposure Friday morning at the Fort Mill Police Department jail before he was transferred to the York County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.