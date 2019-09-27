Concord Fire on the job all weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of race fans are in the area for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord and keeping every one of them safe is a big responsibility for both the speedway and local emergency responders.
There’s so much to consider when it comes to keeping fans safe, from the traffic on the road, to the campers in the tents and the fans in the stands. Charlotte Motor Speedway will be Adam Ryerson’s beat this weekend.
“We bring out extra crews and we put them in key spots outside of the track and also inside the track and the roof also to provide medical assistance and fire suppression support in the event that something happens," said Ryerson, a Division Chief with Concord Fire.
One of the big concerns for this weekend is heat. Typically, the fall race is a little cooler, but not this year.
“NC Fall came in a teased us a little bit and summer is back, 90 degree weather this weekend, with that, drink a lot of water, more water than you normally would, also have fun but do it sensibly," Ryerson added.
“You can feel the energy, you can feel the excitement, race day is going to be big this year," said NASCAR driver Kurt Busch.
Drivers like Busch say they are happy to be taking part in a play off race and like the challenge of the ROVAL. Fans may have their own challenge when it comes to driving, and that’s traffic. There are a lot of state troopers working the race and officials remind fans to allow extra time on Highway 29, Bruton Smith Blvd, and Highway 49…Chief Ryerson says it should be a fun weekend, if fans are careful.
“The biggest thing is be safe. Yes, you’re in a party atmosphere, we ant you to have fun, we invite you to come to our city and enjoy our city we have a lot to offer but we ask that you be safe, do it safely…just don’t do anything that would cause you to get in jail or in the hospital," Ryerson said.
