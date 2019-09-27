Breast cancer survivors, supporters to ‘race for the cure’ in uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people will gather in uptown Charlotte on Saturday, October 5 to race for the cure of breast cancer.
Last year, supporters raised more than $1 million for community health programs and breast cancer research. In total, Race for the Cure has raised more than $2 billion to help fund research, education, screening and treatment.
This year, we’re expecting a huge turnout of survivors and supporters.
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure: “Why we fund-raise”
- 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime
- Every 19 seconds, a case of breast cancer is diagnosed in the world
- Every 60 seconds, someone in the world dies from breast cancer
We have 300 people on WBTV’s Team Molly! Fifty of those people are survivors. Our team also has 30 people from the Gastonia Police Department.
T-shirt pickup is Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southpark Mall Center Court.
Those picking up for six or more people are encouraged to email Molly Grantham so she can organize your shirts beforehand and have them ready for you: mgrantham@wbtv.com (Include your first and last name, your list of people and what size T-shirts everyone needs).
There will be an additional T-shirt pick-up at the Komen Charlotte offices on Randolph Road next Thursday and Friday for those unable to make it to SouthPark.
PARKING
Race parking will be set up on South Mint Street in front of the Bank of America Stadium. Both the 5K route and 1-mile route will begin at 7:45 a.m.
The lightrail will also be running. Click here for the schedule.
Click here for a list of other parking options.
RACE-DAY SCHEDULE
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
- Registration and packet pickup (located inside BB&T Ballpark at 324 South Mint Street
- Survivor/MBC Thriver Breakfast (located in Hope Village at the intersection of South Mint Street and Graham Street)
- Team Pictures (located behind Teams Village in the grassy area by South Mint Street and S. Graham Street)
6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Team Village opens (located in grassy area at corner of South Mint Street and S. Graham Street)
7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
- Family Fun Zone (located along S. Mint Street in front of Bank of America Stadium)
7:30 a.m.
- Opening Ceremony (Hosted at the start line along S. Mint Street)
7:45 a.m.
- 5K and 1-mile run/walk begins (Start line is located on S. Mint Street in front of Bank of America Stadium)
9:15 a.m.
- Survivor/MBC Thriver Parade and Closing Ceremony begins (Starts at Hope Village and ends at main stage in front of Bank of America stadium)
10 a.m.
- Survivor/MBC Thriver Group Photo (Will be taken at main stage in front of Bank of America Stadium)
