Breast Cancer Survivor Week - Ana Aponte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eight years ago, Ana Aponte was diagnosed with breast cancer on her birthday. She was 55 years old, living in Tampa. A month later she had her surgery.
A mere two months after that, she moved to Charlotte to get away from every breast cancer memory. A drastic step, but she said she wanted to leave it all behind.
"Traditionally, an Hispanic woman tends to put herself last one in line,” she says. “We don’t often put ourselves first. We’ll say, 'I'm going to take care of my children, my husband, my house and then if I have something left over, I'm going to take care of me.' That is NOT how it should be.”
This now 64-year-old mother of three adult children, lives in northwest Charlotte and is a full-time realtor. She moves through life fast, with a big smile. She says getting diagnosed with cancer - found in a routine mammogram - opened her eyes.
"It was very tiny. But it was very deep," she said. “I had a lumpectomy but was lucky to avoid chemotherapy.”
Since moving to Charlotte and becoming a Survivor, Ana got involved in Komen Charlotte almost by accident, when a woman approached her at a Latin American Chamber event.
“She said, 'You're a Latina. You're bilingual. Can you help us?’ And I said, 'Sure! I'll volunteer.'"
That was the beginning of a beautiful charitable relationship and since then, Ana has tried hard to education women in all communities that there is help available.
“There's so much need,” she said. “So many women just don’t know where to go for help."
But she says her best piece of advice is something that really applies to all women: Even if it’s not instinctive ladies, you have to sometimes put yourself first.
"We have to lose our fear,” Ana said. “We have to lose our fear of the outcome."
Ana will be at Race for the Cure next Saturday, October 5th. She has her own team and says they'll be cheering her on loudly. (We will be cheering her on too!)
Ana will be at Race for the Cure next Saturday, October 5th.
