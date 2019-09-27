4 arrested in connection to April murder of man at east Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A total of four people have now been arrested in connection to the murder of a man at an east Charlotte apartment complex in April.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, detectives have charged 23-year-old Malik Benson, 27-year-old Trevonte Jamarcus House and 17-year-old Keniya Guyton as additional suspects in the murder of 31-year-old Derrick Lamar Chambers. In May, detectives charged 17-year-old Diyondre Wilson in Chambers’ murder.
Officials say Chambers was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at an apartment on Barrington Drive around 9:30 p.m. on April 6. Police say the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.
When officers arrived, they found Chambers with a gunshot wound inside of an apartment. He was pronounced dead on scene. Another male was taken to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries suffered in the incident.
During the course of their investigation, detectives developed probable cause on Wilson and obtained a warrant for his arrest. In May, Wilson turned himself in at the Mecklenburg County Jail.
As a result of continued investigation, Benson, House and Guyton were also identified as additional suspects in this case.
On Sept. 25, 2019, detectives located and arrested Benson for unrelated charges. On Sept. 27 House, was located and arrested by detectives.
Guyton was also identified as a suspect through the course of the investigation, and warrants were issued for her arrest. Guyton, who was already in custody for an unrelated homicide on July 25, 2019, has since been served these warrants.
Both Benson and Guyton have been charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearm by felon.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
