Woman reported missing, last seen walking from car at restaurant in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a woman who was reported missing from Lincoln County Wednesday.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 59-year-old Mary Walters Cook.
Deputies say a missing person’s report was filed Wednesday, as family members stated they have not heard from Cook since Monday.
Cook’s vehicle was reportedly located Wednesday at Johnny’s Mexican Restaurant on West Highway 150. Officials say security footage from the business shows Cook get out of her vehicle and walk toward West Highway 150 in the early morning hours Wednesday.
Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
