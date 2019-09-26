Woman accused of killing man with blunt object at N.C. home

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after a reported domestic situation at a home in Wilkes County.
Investigators say 39-year-old Tabatha Renee Triplett killed 47-year-old John Paul Robinson by striking him with a blunt object multiple times. The reported incident happened during an apparent domestic situation at a home on Conley Shomaker Road in the Ferguson Community.
Triplett was taken to the Wilkes County Jail and held without bond.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.