Woman accused of killing man with blunt object at N.C. home
Tabatha Renee Triplett (Source: Wilkes County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 26, 2019 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 11:01 AM

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after a reported domestic situation at a home in Wilkes County.

Investigators say 39-year-old Tabatha Renee Triplett killed 47-year-old John Paul Robinson by striking him with a blunt object multiple times. The reported incident happened during an apparent domestic situation at a home on Conley Shomaker Road in the Ferguson Community.

Triplett was taken to the Wilkes County Jail and held without bond.

No further information has been released.

