We’re four days into fall and the heat goes on...

The Drought Monitor updated today, showing the entire WBTV viewing area under “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought”. It’s been 13 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 34 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). With only isolated rain chances, the drought issues look to persist into next week. Some weather models do hint at some tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly bringing more rain chances for the Southeast United States into next week, yet keeps most of the rain chances into Eastern North Carolina.