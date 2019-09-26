We’re four days into fall and the heat goes on...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures and dry conditions are the big weather stories as we continue through this week and head into next week.
A cold front will move into the Carolinas tonight, which may set off a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, yet most of us look to stay dry. Overnight low temperatures will be around 69 degrees.
The muggy factor will be more of an issue Friday into the weekend, as more moisture returns, making for a hot and muggy weekend ahead. Rain chances stay minimal, yet a few isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon and evening this weekend and into early next week.
Friday high temperatures will be around 90 degrees, with lower 90s expected for Saturday and Sunday. These temperatures are near record highs for this time of the year. Today/Thursday is the 78th day we have had temperatures 90° or hotter for 2019; the record number of 90°+ days in a year is 88 set in 1954. Extended weather models do show the chance for cooler temperatures returning by next Friday, October 4th into next weekend.
The Drought Monitor updated today, showing the entire WBTV viewing area under “abnormally dry” or in a “moderate drought”. It’s been 13 days since the last measurable rain in Charlotte, and it’s been 34 days since we have had rainfall over 1” (or a good soaking rain). With only isolated rain chances, the drought issues look to persist into next week. Some weather models do hint at some tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico, possibly bringing more rain chances for the Southeast United States into next week, yet keeps most of the rain chances into Eastern North Carolina.
In the Atlantic Ocean, we are monitoring Tropical Storm Karen will meander to the east of the Bahamas into early next week, as it is expected to weaken into a tropical depression. Depending on the exact track Karen takes in the extended forecast, it does not look to be a big impact to the WBTV viewing area at this time. In the Central Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a major hurricane, yet will pose no threat to the United States.
Have a great Friday and weekend ahead!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
