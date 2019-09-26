Water pressure problem forces early dismissal at middle school in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school in north Charlotte is dismissing early Thursday due to a water pressure issue.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says Ridge Road Middle School, located on Highland Creek Parkway, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
Students who ride the bus will be picked up at 12:30 p.m. and taken to their normal drop-off locations, CMS says. Carpool students can be picked up at 12:30 p.m.
Maintenance crews are working to fix the water pressure problem and the middle school is expected to be back open Friday.
“We will update parents this evening on the plan for tomorrow,” CMS says. No other schools were impacted.
