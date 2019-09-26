Sports car crashes into school bus at bus stop; 60 students on board, district says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A school bus with 60 students on board was involved in a crash with a car on Woodruff Road Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Waterside Greene apartment complex involving a school bus and a convertible sports car, police said.
The car hit the back of the school bus. The driver of the car was identified as Dennis Wade Allen, 62, of Greenville, police said.
Allen suffered only minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.
He was charged with following too closely, police said.
None of the children were hurt, according to police.
The bus was headed to Beck Academy when it was stopped at regular bus stop, with light and signage deployed, according to Greenville County School District representative Beth Brotherton.
One student complained of shoulder pain and was released to parents on scene, Brotherton said.
“At this time, it does not appear that any other students or staff sustained injuries,” Brotherton said.
Police are asked drivers to avoid the area around 901 Woodruff, near Salters Road just west of Roper Mountain Road, as crews work to clear the scene.
Students who were on board the bus are at school and are being given a chance to decompress from the incident and see a school nurse or counselor, according to Brotherton.
School staff assessed whether students are mentally able to continue with the school day after witnessing a traumatic incident, she said.
Brotherton said school officials will work directly with parents.
“We would continue to remind drivers that between the hours of 6-9 a.m. there are hundreds of school buses on the road across Greenville County,” Brotherton said. “Many of them making stops along major roadways in an effort to keep students from having to cross multiple lanes of traffic as walkers. Please be aware in school zones and of the buses driving and stopping along your commute. There are children on board.”
