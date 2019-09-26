Simultaneous raids at two Salisbury homes net guns, drugs, cash

Simultaneous raids at two Salisbury homes net guns, drugs, cash
Aron Hatchett, (left), Dennis Wilks, (top right), and guns taken from the Wilks home by police. (Source: (Salisbury Police))
By David Whisenant | September 26, 2019 at 10:20 AM EDT - Updated September 26 at 10:20 AM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Simultaneous raids carried out by the Salisbury Police Department, with assistance from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash, and guns.

On Wednesday morning search warrants were served at a house in the 100 block of Elm Street and the 200 block of Lloyd Street.

At the Lloyd Street location, police seized six handguns and a shot gun. One of the guns was reported as stolen. A large amount of cash, 2845 grams, or 6.2 lbs of marijuana was seized, along with a significant amount of cash.

The pot was stored in vacuum sealed bags in a five gallon bucket.

Dennis James Wilks, 64, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $50,000.

The raid on Elm street turned up 8.8 grams of powder cocaine, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, 47 grams of marijuana, a significant amount of cash, and one handgun.

Aron Alexander Hatchett, 21, of Elm St., was charged with drug possession, manufacturing a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, and trafficking cocaine. Bond was set at $350,000.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.