Simultaneous raids at two Salisbury homes net guns, drugs, cash

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Simultaneous raids carried out by the Salisbury Police Department, with assistance from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash, and guns.
On Wednesday morning search warrants were served at a house in the 100 block of Elm Street and the 200 block of Lloyd Street.
At the Lloyd Street location, police seized six handguns and a shot gun. One of the guns was reported as stolen. A large amount of cash, 2845 grams, or 6.2 lbs of marijuana was seized, along with a significant amount of cash.
The pot was stored in vacuum sealed bags in a five gallon bucket.
Dennis James Wilks, 64, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $50,000.
The raid on Elm street turned up 8.8 grams of powder cocaine, 3.3 grams of crack cocaine, 47 grams of marijuana, a significant amount of cash, and one handgun.
Aron Alexander Hatchett, 21, of Elm St., was charged with drug possession, manufacturing a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, and trafficking cocaine. Bond was set at $350,000.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.