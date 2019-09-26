Man reported missing in Bladen County found safe; Silver Alert canceled

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing and endangered man in Bladen County after he was found safe dozens of miles away in neighboring Sampson County.
Justin Gregory Hickman, 25, was reported missing after he was last seen at 35 Clarkland Villiage in White Lake around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Lt. Salmon with the White Lake Police Department said his department received numerous tips about Hickman after issuing the Silver Alert.
Law enforcement eventually caught up to Hickman around 1 p.m. Thursday as he was walking along U.S. 701 outside of Clinton — about 35-40 miles away from White Lake.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. State Parks and Recreation, Bladen County Water Rescue, the White Lake Fire Department, and a bloodhound tracking team from the N.C. Division of Adult Prisons all assisted in the search.
