Shelby police chief speaks as trial nears for man accused of killing officer

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - The trial for a man accused of killing a Shelby police officer is just days away according to court officials in Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Clerk of Court confirmed to WBTV that jury selection in the trial for Irving Fenner Junior is scheduled to begin Sept. 30.
Fenner is accused of shooting and killing Shelby K-9 officer Tim Brackeen. The incident happened September 10, 2016. Brackeen died a few days later. Hundreds of people attended the slain officer’s funeral.
Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford recently spoke to WBTV about Brackeen and the impending trial. The police chief said it doesn’t seem like it’s been three years since Brackeen was killed, but that may be because there is still a lot going on around the incident.
Ledford said the court process is something he’d like to finish as soon as possible, but he understands why it’s taken so long for a trial date to arrive.
“I understand it takes time and so I think at the end of the day, that’s worth it. It is a long journey, but I think you just have to keep it in your mind that this journey is this long for a reason,” said Ledford.
The police chief said he is unsure how much of a role, if any, he’ll play in the court proceedings. That will all be determined by prosecutors. Regardless, Ledford said he plans to be in the courtroom as much as possible.
“We’ll definitely be here for the family and the staff. It’s going to be quite a journey to go back through this,” said Ledford. “A lot of people are gonna have to, and it’s just nature of the beast, they’re gonna have to relive what happened so we’re gonna have to, in turn, be there for everybody that this is going to impact.”
Chief Ledford keeps a road sign bearing the slain officer’s name in his office. It’s a symbol of honor, but a reminder that he lost one of his own.
“As the leader of the organization, everything here is my responsibility and I know that and I accept that. I know every member of our team here that when they go out to go to work, they go out to provide a service whether it’s on the street or in a dispatch center or wherever it may be. I know I’m responsible and that’s just something that I kind of process as we go along,” said Ledford.
The chief described the loss of Brackeen as a ‘hole’ in his department that will never be closed.
