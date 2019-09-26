Salisbury police officer on foot patrol hears shots, makes quick arrest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury police officer on foot patrol heard a succession of gunshots, and within minutes had made an arrest.
The incident happened on Monday night at approximately 11:00 pm, according to the police report.
The officer was walking in an area near Standish Street when he heard between 6-9 shots. Seconds later calls came into the 911 center from residents who also heard the shots.
Several callers described a group of 4 young men walking on a sidewalk in the area. The officer spotted the group and approached them.
According to the report, the officer looked in the bookbag of Alterek Simpson, 19, and found a Smith & Wesson handgun that had been recently fired.
Simpson told police that he and his friends had found the gun and had been shooting it randomly. Shots were fired in an area near Zion Hills apartments, West Fisher, and Partee Streets.
Police determined that the gun was not stolen and were trying to find out who owned it.
No one was hurt.
Simpson is a Livingstone College student from Hallsboro, NC. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Livingstone College Campus Security was also called to assist in the investigation.
