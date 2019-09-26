Rowan County Fire Marshal and Salisbury Fire Marshal team up for national campaign

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Fire Marshal and the Salisbury Fire Marshal are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years—to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
The campaign kicks off on Sunday, October 6 – Saturday, October 12. The goal is to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a home fire per day during 2012 to 2016.
“These numbers show that home fires continue to pose a significant threat to safety,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help you make the most of the time you have, giving everyone enough time to get out.”
While NFPA and the local Fire Marshals are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location. When developing a home escape plan, here are a few additional tips to keep you and those around you safe:
· Draw a map of your home with all members of your household, marking two exits from each room and a path to the outside from each exit.
· Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home including the basement.
· Clear clutter away from all exits in your home. Make sure windows can open easily and doors are unblocked.
· Escape plans include an outdoor meeting spot where everyone will meet. Once you get outside, stay outside.
To find out more about local Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in our communities, contact Deborah Horne, Rowan County Fire Marshal at (704) 216-8916 or Terry Smith, Salisbury Fire Marshal at (704) 638-4467. Additional information can be found at www.rowancountync.gov/198/Emergency-Services or www.Salisburync.gov/Fire.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
