Record-challenging heat expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’m tracking a weak cool front on the map this morning that will cross the WBTV viewing area today. In advance of that front, a surge of heat is expected.
In fact, after stewing around 90° the last three days, we’ll challenge the record high of 94° (set in 1961) in Charlotte this afternoon. That front may trigger one or two thundershowers this afternoon, through the rain chance looks to be 10%-20% in any given neighborhood.
Behind the front, we’ll back off the most intense heat Friday when afternoon readings are forecast to rise to the upper 80s. A few thundershowers may pop up Friday afternoon, but as the humidity level elevates going into the weekend, rain chances may increase slightly to about 20% - not great, but better than what we’ve seen of late.
The bigger story this weekend will be the heat. Both days will feature highs in the low to mid 90s, very near record levels and the heat index will make it feel even worse.
In the tropics, while it’s active right now, the only real concern for the Southeast U.S. is Tropical Storm Karen. Karen is drifting north of Puerto Rico but is forecast to essentially stall and loop back to a position east of the Bahamas over the weekend; so we’ll need to monitor Karen. Lorenzo is soon to be a major hurricane, but it’s well out in the central Atlantic Ocean, well away from any land.
Keep cool and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
