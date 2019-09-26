Person seriously injured, portion of Hwy 21 closed after logging truck crash in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a logging truck and another car in Chester County Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle wreck happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Catawba River Road - or Hwy 21 - and Allen Road. The victim could not be airlifted from the scene because of thick fog and had to be rushed to the hospital by ground, according to Chester County Emergency Management.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
Officials say the crash caused the logs the truck was hauling as well as diesel fuel to spill across the roadway. Clean-up, the officials said, was expected to take most of the day.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.