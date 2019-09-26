Owner of Charlotte Body and Paint in court after WBTV Investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Body and Paint owner Son Doan had his first appearance in Mecklenburg County Court Thursday.
A North Carolina Department of Insurance investigation found Doan improperly billed an insurance company more than $800 for services he never performed.
A WBTV Investigation uncovered complaints against the company filed with the North Carolina Attorney General. Three customers claim Charlotte Body and Paint and owner Son Doan did further damage to their cars when the body shop was supposed to repair them.
Court records show Doan has already been convicted of a criminal charge related to his body shop.
An NCDMV investigation cited Doan for failing to report an unclaimed vehicle at his shop to the DMV. Doan was fined by the court for the infraction.
Other court records show his company has auctioned off at least a dozen unclaimed cars from his shop and then ended up buying them at auction for $100 each.
Doan left courthouse as WBTV was preparing to ask him questions but he has already been given another court date to face the new criminal charge.
