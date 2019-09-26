Nearly 1000 cyclists roll through Rowan County Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, N.C. Transportation Museum an overnight stop

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NC Transportation Museum: Cycle North Carolina is eager to begin an all-new route for the 2019 “Mountains to Coast” tour of scenic North Carolina. This twenty-first annual ride is scheduled for a Blowing Rock to Atlantic Beach trek, from September 28th to October 5th. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” route is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.
Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on September 28th from downtown Blowing Rock, and will arrive at the Atlantic Beach Circle on October 5th, with roughly 1,000 cyclists in tow. The cyclists represent 37 states, the District of Columbia, and both Ottawa & Toronto, Canada. The youngest cyclist to ride for the entire week is just 6 years old, while the oldest participants are 82 years old.
Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 65 miles per day. Monday, Sept. 30, cyclists will arrive in Spencer, N.C. and the N.C. Transportation Museum midday. The museum will be an extended stop for riders, with showers and other amenities offered on-site. Cyclists can enjoy museum exhibits, take special tours of the Bob Julian Roundhouse, and, in the evening, hear railroad folklore with Legends By Lantern tours.
“Cycle NC included the museum as a rest stop last year, and we saw what a great opportunity this could be,” said N.C. Transportation Museum Executive Director Kelly Alexander. “This year, riders will have the chance to experience our museum, our local history, and the great amenities Rowan County has to offer.”
The F&M Bank Trolley System will transport cyclists to downtown Salisbury restaurants, breweries, and attractions throughout the evening, with many of those locations opening special hours for Cycle NC’s visit. Some will camp overnight on the museum grounds, while others will take advantage of local Salisbury hotels.
“We are excited to welcome Cycle NC back to Rowan County,” said Tara Furr, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “As an overnight stop on the 2019 ‘Mountains to Coast’ route, cyclist will have the opportunity to spend more time here in Rowan County and to explore what makes our community an original and unique destination.”
Additional overnight stays are planned in Hickory, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville, and New Bern.
In this year’s tour, bicyclists will experience numerous instances of North Carolina’s unique topography including ample farmland, several creeks, winding rivers, and much more. The route will pass near interesting sites in the state, such as: The Blowing Rock, Governor Charles B. Aycock’s Birthplace, the Croatan National Forest and the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Several water features are along the route including; the Tar River, Neuse River, Yadkin River & Valley, Lake Hickory, Lake Norman, High Rock Lake (and Hydroelectric Power Plant), Haw River, Bass Lake, Lake Benson, Deep River, Trent River, Brice Creek, Bogue Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean! Three to five rest stops are scheduled daily to break up the ride and allow riders an opportunity to take a break from pedaling.
The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only fully-supported ride. Luggage is transported in vehicles from one overnight host community to the next; rider support vehicles are available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical trouble; outdoor camping areas with amenities are set-up in overnight host communities; and rest stops will be available every 15-20 miles along the route, with beverages and snacks for all participants. Riders can register for the entire distance, three-day options, or first-day & last-day only options. Online registration is still open at www.ncsports.org!
Hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS), Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 20 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.
Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, BB&T, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Sheetz, Morningstar Law Group, the N.C. Department of Transportation, NC By Train, and Trek of Greensboro.
For more information on Cycle North Carolina, contact NCAS at (919) 361-1133, or visit the Cycle North Carolina Web site at, www.cyclenorthcarolina.org.
