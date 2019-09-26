Nearly 1000 cyclists roll through Rowan County Sept. 30 - Oct. 1, N.C. Transportation Museum an overnight stop

In this year’s tour, bicyclists will experience numerous instances of North Carolina’s unique topography including ample farmland, several creeks, winding rivers, and much more. The route will pass near interesting sites in the state, such as: The Blowing Rock, Governor Charles B. Aycock’s Birthplace, the Croatan National Forest and the North Carolina Transportation Museum. Several water features are along the route including; the Tar River, Neuse River, Yadkin River & Valley, Lake Hickory, Lake Norman, High Rock Lake (and Hydroelectric Power Plant), Haw River, Bass Lake, Lake Benson, Deep River, Trent River, Brice Creek, Bogue Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean! Three to five rest stops are scheduled daily to break up the ride and allow riders an opportunity to take a break from pedaling.