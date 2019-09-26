‘My mom found my drugs.’ Snapchat ‘game’ has kids make inappropriate posts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local mother is sharing a new Snapchat “game” that was shared with her pre-teen that encourages children to make some highly inappropriate posts.
“2. my mom found my drugs” - one of more than a dozen posts kids are asked to share as a part of the social media “game.”
The post reads: “…You became a part of the game. You should have never commented or reacted to my post. The person who reacts or comments on my post must choose one of the following phrases & post it on their own Snapchat story For 24hrs…”
The list of phrases includes some questionable posts such as “I’m pregnant," “my mom found my drugs” and “I’m running away." Some of the posts even mention sexual acts.
“There’s no guarantee once your friend sees it, even though Facebook may not let them necessarily share it straight off, they could take a screen shot of it and share it,” FOX19 NOW Tech Expert Dave Hatter said. “They could put that screenshot in an email and send it down to FOX19 and get you up on the news tonight.”
As social media continues to appeal to a younger demographic, Hatter says kids need to be careful about what they’re posting.
“Once it’s in any sort of digital form, the likelihood that it you can guarantee its privacy is zero,” Hatter said. “Understand potential long-term consequences. Something that might seem amusing today or harmless today could come back to bite you at some future point. The less you share the better frankly.”
