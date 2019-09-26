Motorcyclist killed in crash with ambulance identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a crash involving an ambulance in August has been identified as 56-year-old Benjamin Franklin Britton Jr.
The crash happened at the intersection of Morris Field Drive around 6:25 a.m. on Aug. 17.
According to the preliminary investigation, police say, the motorcycle failed to stop for a red light and collided with an ambulance turning left onto Wilkinson Boulevard.
The occupants of the ambulance weren’t injured and there was no patient in the ambulance at the time.
Britton died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the deadly crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.
