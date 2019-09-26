Armed man barricaded in home with hostage in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence responded to a reported hostage situation stemming from a domestic situation in Gastonia Thursday evening.
The incident is happening near the intersection of Court Drive and Cox Road, just across the street from the CVS. Police at the scene said a man had barricaded himself in the home and was holding a female hostage.
No names or further details have been released.
From WBTV’s Sky3, officers could been seen lining several streets near the intersection of Court Dr. and Cox Rd. The street was taped off and traffic was not being allowed through.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
