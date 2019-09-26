Man accused of robbing bank with note to teller arrested in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a Charlotte bank by passing a note to a teller.
The robbery happened around 10:20 a.m. at the Woodforest National Bank inside the Walmart on S. Tryon Street. Officers say the robber walked into the bank, passed a note to a teller then ran from the area with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators responded to the scene and quickly identified 23-year-old Rashad Smalls as a suspect. He was soon found, interviewed and ultimately charged with common law robbery.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or 911.
