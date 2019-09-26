Jarrod Rabatin joins sales team at Cabarrus County CVB

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes Jarrod Rabatin as Sales Manager. In this role, Rabatin will be responsible for promoting Cabarrus County as a destination for sports and car club events.
“Jarrod has spent several years contributing to our state’s hospitality industry,” said Donna Carpenter, President and CEO of the Cabarrus County CVB. “We’re thrilled to welcome him and the experience he brings to Cabarrus.”
Prior to joining the Visit Cabarrus team, Jarrod served as Director of Sales for Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills where he began as Sales Coordinator. He also served as Senior Sales Manager at Comfort Inn in Kill Devil Hills. Jarrod graduated from The Pennsylvania State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Park and Tourism Management with a Community and Commercial concentration.
