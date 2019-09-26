Injured black bear found in Concord, taken to NC Zoo for treatment

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An injured black bear was found in Concord Thursday, and is now being taken to the North Carolina Zoo for treatment.
According to the Concord Police Department, the black bear was spotted in the Carriage Downs community in the morning hours.
The black bear was located by Concord police and NC Wildlife Management.
He was safely captured and is being taken to the NC Zoo in Asheboro for evaluation and treatment for an injured leg before being released.
There’s no word on how the bear got the injury and no further information was provided by officials.
