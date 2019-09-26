Ga. Department of Public Health identifies state’s first death from vaping-related illness

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health has identified the state’s first death from vaping-associated illness.
The department states the patient had a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but no reported history of vaping THC.
The department has also identified eight other cases across the state of vaping-associated illnesses. According to a news release from DPH, all patients were hospitalized and developed pneumonia with no known infectious cause. Cases range in age from 18 to 68 years and 78 percent are male.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with states to investigate more than 500 cases of vaping-associated illness. No specific e-cigarette device or substance has been linked to all cases.
In the release from DPH, it states, “Most patients have reported a history of using vaping products containing THC. Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine.”
Symptoms of vaping-associated illness, which worsen over time, include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. People with a history of vaping who are experiencing breathing problems or any of these symptoms should seek medical care.
For more information about e-cigarettes and vaping, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html#latest-outbreak-information.
