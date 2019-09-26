Forever Family: Meet Patience

Not only has Patience persevered on this journey while she held out hope for a home that would keep her and her sister JaNiya together, but she has kept her fire and spunk at the core of her identity. Patience has a beautiful smile, a love for life, a silliness and a spotlight that seems to follow her. During filming when others were reluctant to engage or try things at the news station she stepped forward. She dazzled and captivated the crew with her fun and vibrant personality. She stood in front of the cameras with confidence and had a spark in not only her camera-ready smile, but also in her quick responses when she was interviewed.