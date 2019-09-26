Farmers feeling effects of drought in the Carolinas

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - John Leatherman says there was plenty of rain for crops in early summer but the spigot has turned off.
“We went five weeks with only about a tenth of an inch of rain,” Leatherman said.
The heat and dry weather lately now has the early soybean crop ready for harvest a couple of weeks early. In a cloud of dust on Thursday, the combines started doing just that.
The volume of the beans is pretty good, Leatherman says, thanks to the early moisture in June, but the beans are drier and lighter. Soybeans are sold by weight so that is affecting the profits.
“We’re not getting the money we normally get,” said Brady Sain.
Later varieties of soybeans are also shorter in height than normal. Harvest time for those beans is not until November so there is still time for rain to help that crop, said farmers.
Either way, rain is needed soon, they said. Without moisture in the ground, they can’t start planting winter wheat yet. The forecast is not too promising though, with no significant rain in it.
