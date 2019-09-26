Coroner: SC child strangled to death after placed incorrectly into child safety seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina authorities say a 1-year-old strangled to death after the child was placed incorrectly into a child safety seat.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts announced on Thursday that Nazir Austin of Columbia died on Wednesday.
According to Watts, the child was discovered unresponsive in the seat inside of the home of his caretaker on Ridgeway Street on Sept. 18.
A report states Austin was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died on Wednesday at 9:53 a.m.
Watts said an autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to asphyxiation due to strangulation by car seat strap.
“The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident,” Watts said."However, at this time, this death appears to be due to a tragic accident."
“Coroner Watts would like to stress the importance of placing children in safety seats properly and never placing them in safety seats and leaving them unattended,” read a statement by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
