Construction underway on Henry Greenway Riverwalk phase

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Work is kicking off on the Hector H. Henry, II Greenway: Riverwalk Phase, with plans for completion by late summer 2020. The segment will feature approximately 1.4 miles of ten-foot wide asphalt and boardwalk path, generally following the northern bank of the Rocky River near the Riverwalk neighborhood. The project also includes construction of an observation deck and a picnic shelter.
The Riverwalk phase is the City of Concord's eighth overall greenway construction project, and the fourth completed phase of the Henry Greenway. The Riverwalk phase will connect to and extend the existing trail near Weddington Road Bark Park to the Riverwalk neighborhood at Clover Road NW. Nearby parking and trailheads are already available at Weddington Road Bark Park and at the Embassy Suites/Concord Convention Center. The connection to Clover Road will be pedestrian only, designed for residents in the Riverwalk area to access the greenway. Other completed phases are adjacent to the Moss Creek Village community.
Concord's longest greenway project was named in July 2013 in honor of Council Member Dr. Hector H. Henry, II. Henry served for over thirty years on the City Council. He began his service as an Alderman in 1973 and continued until 1989. Following a four-year rest, he was again elected to serve as a Council Member in 1994 and continued until passing away on Thanksgiving Day, 2013.
The Henry Greenway will eventually follow the banks of the Rocky River 14 miles through Concord. The river enters City limits when it passes under Davidson Highway (NC 73) and continues through Concord until after its confluence with Mallard Creek, where it enters Harrisburg and unincorporated Cabarrus County.
Funding for the project includes a $350,000 award from North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for FY2018-19, as announced by Governor Roy Cooper last August. Although PARTF awards generally require a dollar-for-dollar match, Concord's award leverages over $1.6 million in the City's capital reserve fund allocated for the project. The Parks and Recreation Trust Fund is administered through the state Division of Parks and Recreation and was established in 1994 by the N.C. General Assembly. Nearly 900 grants have been awarded, exceeding $190 million. The City of Concord has received five grants since 2000, totaling over $1.7 million.
Additional funding for the project was provided by the Carolina Thread Trail, which awarded a $120,000 implementation grant to the City of Concord earlier this year. As part of the Carolina Thread Trail, once complete the Henry Greenway will provide connections upstream to Kannapolis and Davidson, and downstream to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Harrisburg, and the Cross-Charlotte (XCLT) Trail in the University Area.
To find out more about the City of Concord’s greenway system and other recreation opportunities, contact Parks and Recreation at concordparksandrec.org or call 704-920-5600.
