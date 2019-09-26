Construction underway on Henry Greenway Riverwalk phase

The Riverwalk phase is the City of Concord's eighth overall greenway construction project, and the fourth completed phase of the Henry Greenway. The Riverwalk phase will connect to and extend the existing trail near Weddington Road Bark Park to the Riverwalk neighborhood at Clover Road NW. Nearby parking and trailheads are already available at Weddington Road Bark Park and at the Embassy Suites/Concord Convention Center. The connection to Clover Road will be pedestrian only, designed for residents in the Riverwalk area to access the greenway. Other completed phases are adjacent to the Moss Creek Village community.