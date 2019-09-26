Breast Cancer Survivor Week - Tina Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Over a decade ago at the young age of 38, east Charlotte woman Tina Smith found a lump in her breast. She went to get it checked on a Friday. By the following Tuesday, she knew.
Stage One breast cancer.
"My husband actually found the lump," she says. “And soon after I got the diagnosis, I did what so many women do. I played it down. I didn’t want to be a burden on anyone else. I was like, ‘I’ll be fine.’”
Now 49-year-old Tina is a smiling, thriving version of herself then – she is most certainly “fine.” But she had to go through 34 sessions of radiation and a lumpectomy to get to this spot. Through it all, she told very few people.
"I worked and had my treatments during lunch so some of my coworkers didn't even know I was sick," she said. “I was also protecting my son who was 4 years old at the time. I just wanted to handle it myself.”
It was that same year Tina signed up for her first Komen Charlotte “Race for the Cure.” Since becoming a Survivor, she has gotten more vocal about telling her story and realizing how it can help others. She has even become a Komen Charlotte ambassador, educating wherever she can including by carrying Komen pink on her keychain, and talking about women in the African American community, trying to encourage them to give their own testimonies.
“I want them to know that it's okay to come out and talk to people, let them know what you're going through,” she said. “Learn from me. There are so many people who are here to help and so many organizations that give you free help… I think we need to be more vocal and aware of what's going on with our bodies."
Tina will be out again this year at Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure, set for Saturday, October 5th. She wants as many people to get out there as can to experience the morning as thousands of people come together for one mission: To find a cure.
But until then…
"Just keep checking,” Tina said. “Women: KNOW YOUR BODIES. Help people. Encourage them to know theirs. Find out what's going on with you."
