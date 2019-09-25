Visit Cabarrus welcomes Executive Assistant, Shuntale Whitesell

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau welcomes Shuntale Whitesell as Executive Assistant. In this role, Whitesell is responsible for administrative support to the President and CEO and serves as a liaison to the CVB’s Board of Directors.
“Shuntale’s experience makes her a wonderful fit for our organization and we look forward to having her on board as the Bureau and this destination continue to grow,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO, Donna Carpenter.
Whitesell joins the Cabarrus County CVB team with over 12 years of experience as an administrative professional. Her previous positions include providing support to executives at organizations such as Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Crescent Communities, NASCAR and Downtown Salisbury, Inc. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Catawba College and a Master of Science in Leadership from Pfeiffer University.
