Unseasonable heat remains relentless as rain chances gradually increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The end of September is normally marked by high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. But that’s a far cry from our current reality as 90°+ heat continues day after day, so it shouldn’t surprise you that we’ll hit high temperatures this afternoon in the upper 80s and lower 90s once again today.
Along with the high heat we’ve also be abnormally dry, however, the latest forecast models suggest we could get a shower as a relatively weak front passes through our area tomorrow afternoon. Shower and storm activity will be scattered at best, so don’t expect a major drenching. A few passing showers and some cloud cover associated with the frontal passage could keep temperatures in the upper 80s before 90s make a comeback Friday.
If the front stalls over the region, we’ll have another shot getting a few isolated showers Friday. A series of frontal passages will continue to slide through our area over the weekend into next week, but they all fail to give us ample rainfall and any noticeable cooldowns as high pressure continues to reassert itself into early October.
Tropics Headlines:
Tropical Storm Jerry
- A continued northeastward motion at a slight faster forward speed is expected this morning, followed by a turn to the east-northeast by tonight. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry is expected to pass near Bermuda later today. Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days and Jerry could become a post-tropical cyclone later today.
Tropical Storm Karen
- The center of Karen will continue to move farther away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Over the weekend, we’ll continue to watch Karen as some models indicate the storm could make a westward turn towards the Bahamas by early next week.
Hurricane Lorenzo
- Lorenzo continues to strengthen as it tracks west through the central Atlantic basin. The storm is expected to curve north avoiding the Caribbean Islands and the U.S. East Coast.
