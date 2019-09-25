Three days into fall and the heat goes on...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The late September heat continues. We will be bouncing between the upper 80s and low 90s right into next week.
A weak cold front moved through yesterday. You probably couldn’t tell, right? Another one will move through tomorrow. I’m not promising much more from that one. There is a slightly better chance for an afternoon shower but it is still only a 20% chance. You will be very lucky if you get one! Highs will still be in the low 90s.
Friday will be in the upper 80s with another 20% shower chance. Then the weekend will bring highs around 90 both days. A small shower chance still stick around – but we aren’t looking at any drought busters any time soon!
There are three tropical systems. Jerry will impact Bermuda this evening with winds near 40mph. Karen is heading north and will meander around in the Atlantic for a few days. We'll be watching what the storm plans to do next week. Lorenzo could reach major hurricane status. It is the strongest but should remain over water and not bother anyone.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
