Teen cited for spray paint vandalism spree at Enochville Elementary School

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old student is facing juvenile charges after he apparently went on a spray painting vandalism spree at Enochville Elementary School.
According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff’s Office, workers at the school noticed the vandalism when they arrived on Monday morning. Signs, walls, transformers, and other places on the property of the school were covered with red spray paint.
Various messages and symbols were painted, included one saying “I love you..." that included the last name of a teacher.
Deputies were able to gather surveillance pictures from cameras at the school. The video showed the teen riding a “pink girls mountain bike” across the school property, then showed the teen committing the vandalism.
Images showing the vandalism were shown to administrators in other schools, and the suspect was identified.
The teen was charged with trespassing and damage to real property.
Damages was estimated at $500.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.