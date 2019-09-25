The summer that just won’t end...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure firmly in control of our weather pattern, the next couple of days will feature more sunshine, more heat and little chance for much-needed rain. High temperatures today will rise to near 90° before we push the low to mid 90s – perhaps challenging the record of 94° set in 1961 – on Thursday.
Rain chances will remain low through Thursday, ticking up to perhaps to about 20% for Friday and over the weekend as a front attempts to move our way. With that in mind, we may back off the most intense heat then with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.
In the tropics, while it’s active right now, the only real concern for the Southeast U.S. is Tropical Storm Karen. Karen is drifting north of Puerto Rico but is forecast to essentially stall and loop back to a position east of the Bahamas over the weekend; so we’ll need to monitor Karen.
Keeping up with the latest with any drought issues, the U.S. Drought Monitor has about 90% of the WBTV viewing area classified as “abnormally dry” and has parts of upstate South Carolina under a “moderate drought."
An update will be posted on Thursday and we’re likely to see the Moderate Drought classification expand.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
