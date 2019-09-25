Dog on loose after brawl with rabid animal in Gastonia area

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An Australian cattle dog that fought with a rabid skunk Monday, leading to the skunk’s death, is still being sought in the Gastonia area.
Gaston County police say the incident happened around 12 a.m. on Narrow Gauge Road in Dallas. The dead skunk was taken to a lab where it tested positive for rabies.
Animal Care and Enforcement set traps in the area in an attempt to capture the stray dog involved.
“We are asking anyone missing an Australian Cattle Dog that is a neutered male, please contact Gaston County Communication, 704-866-3300,” police say.
Officials notified neighbors of the incident and verified rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.
Police are stressing the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for pets.
This incident marks the 10th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.