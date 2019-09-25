Stormwater repair work planned on Spring Street SW in Concord Sept 30-Oct 4

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City of Concord Water Resources crews will begin a stormwater pipe replacement project on Spring Street SW near on Monday, September 30.
During a recent routine inspection, crews found a deficiency in the existing stormwater pipe system in this area
To assure a safe work zone, stormwater crews will close Spring Street SW in both directions between Marshdale Avenue SW and Dove Avenue SW. This closure will begin the morning of September 30 and continue until work is complete. Detour signs will be in place as needed to route motorists around the closure. All local residents will have access to their driveways.
Weather permitting, this work is scheduled to be complete by October 4. For more information, please contact Water Resources at 704-920-5360.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.