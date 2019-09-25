Silver Alert issued for endangered 18-year-old in Morganton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An endangered 18-year-old was reported missing in Morganton Wednesday morning.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Thomacina Reann Byrd, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Officials say Byrd may be headed to Gastonia or to a hospital. She was last seen on Poplar Street in Morganton.
Byrd is described as being around 5′0″ and 150 pounds with medium-length black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark brown short-sleeved shirt with letters, black sweat pants and black Converse tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.
