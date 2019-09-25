Rob Wallace Park in Cabarrus closed on Wednesday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County will close Rob Wallace Park (12900 Bethel School Rd., Midland) at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 to install a new water line. The park will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, September 26. The project is related to Phase II of park development.
Phase II work includes:
· Adding a 100-space parking lot, seven spaces of which are handicap accessible, on the far side of the park. This lot will allow patrons to park closer to the 70-foot-deep freshwater reservoir.
· Extending utilities to serve future structures and amenities
· Constructing a road connecting the Phase I overflow lot to the quarry parking lot
On August 12, Cabarrus County awarded a $1 million Phase II construction contract to Lynn Thomas Grading, with design by Benesch. Construction is expected to continue through January 2020, with intermittent closures to facilitate construction needs.
The park operates daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through October. From November through February, the park will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on Rob Wallace Park and all the other County-operated public facilities, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/alps or call 704-920-3484.
