New food pantry looks to close gap in Charlotte area lacking in resources for hungry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Within the 28269 zip code of Charlotte, there has been what some of its residents call a “gaping hole” where resources for the area’s hungry should be.
“I went for a long time and no one knew what I was dealing with, what I was going through,” mom Stephanie Shennett says.
Shennett adds that she works hard, but there came a time last year when there was more month, than money.
“It did get down to the point where we did literally have nothing,” she says. “And this came right in when we needed it.”
“This” being a new food pantry in the Mallard Creek area.
“We are surrounded with people that work very, very hard,” Hope Street Food Pantry Director Melody Leedy says. “But sometimes need a little bit of help.”
She and her group at Hope Church learned about Charlotte-Mecklenburg students on free and reduced lunches, and that there was no existing pantry in their zip code.
“Food becomes one of the last priorities,” Leedy says of families struggling. “And that’s where we come in.”
Now celebrating a year in the community, the numbers the group has put up in that last year show the need.
“We keep diapers, wipes,” Leedy says. “We feed a lot of families.”
Once a week on Thursdays, the group serves three days of groceries and toiletries to families. In its first 365 days, it served a staggering 5,000 people from its small space on Johnston Oehler Road, with above all things, respect.
“I’m on this side of the table,” Leedy says. “And you’re on that side of the table registering for food. But it doesn’t mean the roles couldn’t be reversed one day.”
“I’m one of those people that kind of shut the blinds, pulled the curtains, don’t let anyone in,” Shennett says. “And just having that support system let me know you can’t continue to be that way, you can’t continue to just do the things you’re doing right now.”
Shennett says she now works as a volunteer, on the other side of the table.
