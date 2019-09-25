N.C. man sentenced to prison for stabbing his 2-year-old son and girlfriend

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County man was sentenced to prison this week for stabbing his 2-year-old son and the child’s mother in 2016.
In Caldwell County Superior Court on Monday, 46-year-old William Henry Pitts pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He will serve between 18 and 22 years behind bars for the crimes.
The stabbings happened on March 2, 2016, in the Fairway Acres community in the town of Cajahs Mountain. Officials say Pitts and the victims may have all lived together, saying they were in a domestic relationship. Pitts’ daughters told WBTV in 2016 that the female victim was Pitts’ girlfriend.
The 2-year-old was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center after the incident. He and his mother made a full recovery from the stab wounds. However, the mother unfortunately later died in a car crash.
Soon after the incident in 2016, Pitts’ adult daughters said their father had a history of violence and drugs. They said they had previously warned DSS about him and that the incident involving his girlfriend and toddler son should never have happened.
“I just wanted my baby brothers to get out of there because my dad loses his temper,” Sonya Pitts said in 2016. “They could have done more. Just one drug test and they could have seen that. But I don’t feel like they tried.”
Pitts’ other daughter, Samantha, said she hated her dad for what he was accused of doing.
“You just tried to kill our brother. You just tried to kill our family,” she said through tears. “That could have been us when we were little.”
